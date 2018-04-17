McElwain: Excited to join Harbaugh at UM - ESPN — Nigeria Today

McElwain: Excited to join Harbaugh at UM – ESPN
McElwain: Excited to join Harbaugh at UM
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the first time in a decade Jim McElwain isn't in charge of an offense or a full team, and the new Michigan assistant coach said he's content to be learning in the background this spring. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hired …
Jim McElwain arrives at Michigan to teach and learn from Jim Harbaugh
Jim McElwain: Michigan football offense is Pep Hamilton's show
McElwain enamored with Michigan's receiving corps
