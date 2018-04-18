MDC-T wrangle: Judgment day set - Chronicle — Nigeria Today

MDC-T wrangle: Judgment day set – Chronicle
Chronicle
MDC-T wrangle: Judgment day set
Chronicle
Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter THE judgment in the matter involving the two MDC-T rival camps fighting over the ownership of the party name and symbols has been set for April 24. The bitter wrangle involves a group led by the opposition party …
