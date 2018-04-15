Med-View Airline spends N22bn on aviation fuel in 5 years – CEO — Nigeria Today

Med-View Airline spends N22bn on aviation fuel in 5 years – CEO

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the Chief Executive Officer, Med-View Airline Plc says the airline spent about N22 billion to procure aviation fuel in the last five years. Bankole told newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that high cost of aviation fuel now posed a big challenge to the operations of domestic airline operators in Nigeria. According to him, the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel remains a big challenge to Nigerian airlines.

