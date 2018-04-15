 Med-View Airline spends N22bn on aviation fuel in 5 years says Chief Executive Officer - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Med-View Airline spends N22bn on aviation fuel in 5 years says Chief Executive Officer – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Med-View Airline spends N22bn on aviation fuel in 5 years says Chief Executive Officer
Guardian (blog)
Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the Chief Executive Officer, Med-View Airline Plc says the airline spent about N22 billion to procure aviation fuel in the last five years. Bankole told newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that high cost of aviation fuel now posed a big

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.