Media championed ‘Jonathan must go campaign’, silent under Buhari – Wike — Nigeria Today

Media championed ‘Jonathan must go campaign’, silent under Buhari – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the media to defend Nigerians who are suffering untold hardship under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. He said this during a courtesy visit by the Management of the International Press Institute (IPI) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday. He said: “The Nigerian Press should […]

Media championed ‘Jonathan must go campaign’, silent under Buhari – Wike

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

