Media Has Power To Make Or Mar Society – El-Rufai — Nigeria Today

Media Has Power To Make Or Mar Society – El-Rufai

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Friday called on journalists to be objective and balance in their reportage of events, to avoid misinformation. The governor made the call during the inauguration of the Correspondents Chapel’s office and the launching of the compendium of the chapel in Kaduna. El-Rufai, who was represented by his Senior […]

The post Media Has Power To Make Or Mar Society – El-Rufai appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

