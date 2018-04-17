Medical doctors attack other health workers, say JOHESU illegal — Nigeria Today

Medical doctors attack other health workers, say JOHESU illegal
The crisis in the nation’s health sector took a new turn on Tuesday as doctors, under the auspices of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, declared that they will not join a proposed strike by other workers in the health sector. This was as the doctors described the Joint Health Staff Union, JOHESU, as an illegal […]
