Medical doctors attack other health workers, say JOHESU illegal — Nigeria Today

Medical doctors attack other health workers, say JOHESU illegal

The crisis in the nation’s health sector took a new turn on Tuesday as doctors, under the auspices of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, declared that they will not join a proposed strike by other workers in the health sector. This was as the doctors described the Joint Health Staff Union, JOHESU, as an illegal […]

Medical doctors attack other health workers, say JOHESU illegal

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

