 Medical Expert Advocates Free Health Services For Vulnerable Nigerians - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Medical Expert Advocates Free Health Services For Vulnerable Nigerians – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Medical Expert Advocates Free Health Services For Vulnerable Nigerians
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, Dr. Kunle Ajayi, has called on the Nigerian government to promote free health care delivery to ensure Universal Health Coverage will be fully actualised in the country. The Medical
HMO seeks policies to achieve universal health coverageNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.