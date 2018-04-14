Medical Expert Advocates Free Health Services For Vulnerable Nigerians - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Medical Expert Advocates Free Health Services For Vulnerable Nigerians – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Medical Expert Advocates Free Health Services For Vulnerable Nigerians
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, Dr. Kunle Ajayi, has called on the Nigerian government to promote free health care delivery to ensure Universal Health Coverage will be fully actualised in the country. The Medical …
HMO seeks policies to achieve universal health coverage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!