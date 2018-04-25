Meet A First Class Graduate Of UDUSOK Who Took JAMB UTME 6 Times. — Nigeria Today

Meet A First Class Graduate Of UDUSOK Who Took JAMB UTME 6 Times.

Meet A First Class Graduate Of UDUSOK Who Took JAMB UTME 6 Times. A 26-year-old young man identified as Simon Godwin Idoko has explained how he took JAMB 6 times before he finally got admission to study applied science in the Usmanu Danfodio University and finally graduated with first class. According to him, “I left secondary …

The post Meet A First Class Graduate Of UDUSOK Who Took JAMB UTME 6 Times. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

