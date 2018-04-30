Meet Bitcoin.com’s Cryptocurrency Market Cap Aggregator — Satoshi Pulse — Nigeria Today

Meet Bitcoin.com’s Cryptocurrency Market Cap Aggregator — Satoshi Pulse

This week the website Bitcoin.com, the go-to web portal for all things Bitcoin, has launched ‘Satoshi Pulse’ a cryptocurrency market capitalization page that shows total digital asset market valuations, current prices, hourly – daily – weekly percentages, charts and more. Just like the rest of the informative resources and tools hosted on our website, with Satoshi Pulse, cryptocurrency enthusiasts can get their favorite digital currency’s data in real-time in one easy to find place.

Satoshi Pulse: 500 Digital Currency Market Caps

The cryptocurrency economy has grown exponentially over the past year and a half, and digital asset proponents are very fond of checking price tickers regularly. Further, some enthusiasts like to view the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem that has more than 1,500 different cryptocurrencies in order to see the value of the asset, and its market performance. There are a few market capitalization sites out there that aggregate data across the digital currency economy, but lots of them can be confusing and filled with unfavorable advertisements. Instead of 1,500 digital currencies, Bitcoin.com’s Satoshi Pulse evaluates only the top 500 cryptocurrencies making navigation a bit easier.

The Satoshi Pulse User Interface

Satoshi Pulse shows cryptocurrency statistics for top currencies such as Bitcoin Core (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and more. Users can choose a set of favorites to watch, and filter just the coins they appreciate, rather than a whole list of coins they don’t care about. In order to add a bunch of favorites simply choose the heart symbol next to each coin then press filter and your own customized list of digital assets will appear. Additionally, Satoshi Pulse aggregates digital currency price increases or losses throughout hourly, daily, and weekly time frames.

When a user directly clicks a specific cryptocurrency it will direct them to a page that shows the digital asset’s price chart which can be toggled to show daily, weekly, one month, six months, and a year’s worth of price plots. The page will also show the cryptocurrency’s statistics such as capitalization rank, the current spot price, market capitalization, and 24-hour trade volume. Moreover, Satoshi Pulse features data like the coin’s consensus algorithm, the current number of coins in circulation, and the cryptocurrency’s maximum supply.

Bringing Our Users Continued Improvements to This Already Robust Platform

The first angel investor in Bitcoin technology and the CEO of Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, is thrilled to add Satoshi Pulse to the wide range of services and resources offered by our web portal. Ver stated during the webpage launch:

Satoshi Pulse offers a beautiful, interactive way to visualize the cryptocurrency marketplace. The service offers real-time as well as historical stats for the top cryptocurrencies — We look forward to bringing our users continued improvements to this already robust platform.

Bitcoin.com continues to grow, and our site has many more cool features coming this year. Already the Bitcoin-focused web portal has an uncensored forum, games, a newsdesk, a Wiki, block explorer, a robust wallet for every operating system, podcasts, widgets, merchants solutions, educational resources and so much more. Alongside this, the Satoshi Pulse development team says there will be a slew of new additions on the way. Bitcoin.com looks forward to offering top of the line resources to billions of people across the planet, and we hope cryptocurrency enthusiasts enjoy the new Satoshi Pulse service as much as we do.

Images via Shutterstock, and Satoshi Pulse.

