Meet Golda Balley, Funke Akindele’s look-alike — Nigeria Today

Meet Golda Balley, Funke Akindele’s look-alike

The Ghanaian version of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has surfaced online.

Identified as Golda Adukwei Bulley, on Facebook, the beautiful lady not only looks like the actress but has successfully taken to mimicking her in a series of trending videos.

Funke Akindele lookalike

She however declined the numerous offers, as she mentioned that she wants to have her own brand in the comedy industry irrespective of her perfect impersonation of Funke withe the ‘bad english’.



