 Meet Halima Aden, the first Hijab-wearing model to feature on British Vogue cover - Economic Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet Halima Aden, the first Hijab-wearing model to feature on British Vogue cover – Economic Times

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Economic Times

Meet Halima Aden, the first Hijab-wearing model to feature on British Vogue cover
Economic Times
LONDON: British Vogue has made history by featuring a hijab-wearing model on its cover for the first time in its 102-year history. 20-year-old Halima Aden has become the first hijab-wearing model to appear on the cover of British Vogue ever since the
Celebrating diversity: First hijab-wearing model features on cover of British VogueHindustan Times
British Vogue makes history as part of fashion's diversity movementThe Sydney Morning Herald

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.