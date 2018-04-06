 Meet Linda Ikeji’s Handsome Fiance — Nigeria Today
Meet Linda Ikeji’s Handsome Fiance

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

Few days ago, popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji got engaged. It was reported that she got engaged to her former boyfriend who had just returned from abroad. Linda’s sister, Sandra Ikeji has leaked the supposed secret on instagram, revealing the face of her handsome in-law. “He sooooo fine. Pop the question already babes. My answer […]

