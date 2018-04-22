Meet Luis Enrique Who Is Set To Take Over From Wenger As Arsenal Manager — Nigeria Today

Meet Luis Enrique Who Is Set To Take Over From Wenger As Arsenal Manager

Luis Enrique is primed to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal’s manager. The Barcelona icon is available to take over at the Emirates Stadium as soon as Wenger departs at the end of the season, having put himself on sabbatical in Spain. Only an unexpected glitch in negotiations, which are well advanced, can prevent now the […]

