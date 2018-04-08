Meet Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos) Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & — Nigeria Today

Meet Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos) Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music &

Guys, meet the man with the World’s longest nose..

His nose measures 8.8 cm (3.46 inches), that’s from the bridge to the top..

He has been identified as Mehmet Özyürek, a man who hails from the country, Turkey.

According to the Guiness Book of World Records, Mehmet’s magnificent nose was measured in 2010 on the set of TV show ‘Lo Show dei Record’ in Rome, Italy, but this might not be the longest nose ever: there are reports from the 1770s that English circus star Thomas Wedders had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in).

