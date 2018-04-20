 Meet Olukorede Yishau, The Nation Journalist Who's Thinking Outside the Newsroom - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet Olukorede Yishau, The Nation Journalist Who’s Thinking Outside the Newsroom – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Meet Olukorede Yishau, The Nation Journalist Who's Thinking Outside the Newsroom
THISDAY Newspapers
Hometruths by Adeola Akinremi; Email: [email protected] The Nation newspaper has many good names written on it for bylines. Olukorede Yishau, an associate editor whose job at the newspaper is to plough through tons of news stories

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.