 Meet ”Tamar” The Bootylicious Girlfriend Of Timaya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet ”Tamar” The Bootylicious Girlfriend Of Timaya

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So, we just discovered the mystery bootylicious lady Timaya has been posting on his Instagram page. The mystery lady is an interior decorator called Tamar. She is the same lady who handled the interior design of his new Lekki mansion. Her Instagram page shows they have been together or known each other since 2016. She […]

The post Meet ”Tamar” The Bootylicious Girlfriend Of Timaya appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.