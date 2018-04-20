Meet The 24-year-old Woman Reportedly Set to Become Jacob Zuma’s Seventh Wife — Nigeria Today

Meet The 24-year-old Woman Reportedly Set to Become Jacob Zuma’s Seventh Wife

A 24-year-old Ballito woman is set to become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride. Nonkanyiso Conco confirmed that she and the elder statesman were set to wed. “Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she said. She would not be drawn […]

The post Meet The 24-year-old Woman Reportedly Set to Become Jacob Zuma’s Seventh Wife appeared first on Timeofgist.

