 Meet The 84-Year-Old Solider Who Served With Buhari In The Army, Spotted In Bauchi (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet The 84-Year-Old Solider Who Served With Buhari In The Army, Spotted In Bauchi (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Earlier today, President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Bauchi State on a two-day state working visit. An 84-year-old soldier identified as Malam Ali Maiggo, who joined president Muhammadu Buhari during his military service in 1967 – were among supporters who came to see the country’s number one citizen at Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi. Malam Ali said […]

The post Meet The 84-Year-Old Solider Who Served With Buhari In The Army, Spotted In Bauchi (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.