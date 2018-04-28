Meet The Beautiful Ugandan Slay Queen Whose S1x Tape Was Leaked By Ex Boyfriend — Nigeria Today

Meet The Beautiful Ugandan Slay Queen Whose S1x Tape Was Leaked By Ex Boyfriend
A Ugandan socialite identified as Jack Pemba has been accused of releasing a cex tape of his former lover, Honey Suleman. In the trending cex tape that Jack Pemba cropped himself over, Honey Suleman is seen wiggling her waist on top of a Unclad man with her entire body left in the open for all […]
The post Meet The Beautiful Ugandan Slay Queen Whose S1x Tape Was Leaked By Ex Boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!