 Meet The Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet The Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments

According to guinnessworldrecords,The longest nose on a living person measures 8.8 cm (3.46 in) from the bridge to the tip and belongs to Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey. Mehmet’s magnificent nose was measured in 2010 on the set of TV show ‘Lo Show dei Record’ in Rome, Italy. But this might not be the longest nose […]

The post Meet The Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.