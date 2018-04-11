 Meet The Six Siblings Who Became Paralyzed One After Another (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet The Six Siblings Who Became Paralyzed One After Another (Photo)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Six siblings have reportedly become paralyzed one after another in a community in Nasarawa State over what everyone around them describe their uncommon problem as “strange.” To anyone who is not conversant with medical issues, the paralyses of six siblings, one after the other once they turned 18, is truly befuddling. As reported in March, […]

The post Meet The Six Siblings Who Became Paralyzed One After Another (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.