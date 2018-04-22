Meet the Winner Of BBnaija Double Wahala ‘Winner — Nigeria Today

Meet the Winner Of BBnaija Double Wahala ‘Winner
Today brings to an end the 2018 edition of the reality television show, big brother tagged ‘Double Wahala’
Today marks the end of the 85 days of fun, intrigue, trouble of the reality show.
Three of the housemates has been so far evicted, Tobi Alex and Nina, now the winner of the big brother naija Double Wahala show is no other person than Miracle, while cee-c clinches the second position we wish the others great things ahead.
Miracle received 45 million grand prize today..
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!