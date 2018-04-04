Meet The Woman Who Has Been Living Inside A Glass Cage For The Past 13 Years (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The Woman Who Has Been Living Inside A Glass Cage For The Past 13 Years (Photos)

53-year-old Juana Munoz, from Cadiz, Spain, has been living in a custom glass cage for the last 13 years. It is her prison, but also the very thing that keeps her protected from all the things that would otherwise kill her. After being diagnosed with four life-threatening conditions – multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), fibromyalgia, chronic […]

The post Meet The Woman Who Has Been Living Inside A Glass Cage For The Past 13 Years (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

