Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos)
According to Guinness World Records, a couple – Sun Mingming and his wife Xu Yan from China – are the tallest married couple in the world. Mingming, 33, stands tall at 7ft 8.98″ while his wife, Xu Yan, 29, is more than a foot smaller – but still incredibly tall – at 6ft 1.74″. The […]
