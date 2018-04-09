Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos)

According to Guinness World Records, a couple – Sun Mingming and his wife Xu Yan from China – are the tallest married couple in the world. Mingming, 33, stands tall at 7ft 8.98″ while his wife, Xu Yan, 29, is more than a foot smaller – but still incredibly tall – at 6ft 1.74″. The […]

The post Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

