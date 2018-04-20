Meet Vivian who got Married at 50, and just gave birth at 51 - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Meet Vivian who got Married at 50, and just gave birth at 51 – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Meet Vivian who got Married at 50, and just gave birth at 51
Information Nigeria
51-year old Beauty entrepreneur and socialite Vivian Chiologi and her husband, top NFF licensed player agent, John Shittu have just welcomed a baby girl. The couple who got married in London at the 5 star Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane in 2016 welcomed …
Lagos socialite gives birth to a baby girl at 51
Never ever give up on God – Mo Abudu says as she celebrates her friend who married at 50 and gave birth at 51
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!