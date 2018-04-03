Meeting between Buhari, APC Governors ends in deadlock — Nigeria Today

Meeting between Buhari, APC Governors ends in deadlock

The meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ended in deadlock on Tuesday. On their way out of the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, none of the Governors responded to questions from State House correspondents. Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), explained to reporters […]

Meeting between Buhari, APC Governors ends in deadlock

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

