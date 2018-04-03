 Meeting between Buhari, APC governors rounds off in deadlock — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meeting between Buhari, APC governors rounds off in deadlock

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday is believed to have ended  in a deadlock. None of the governors addressed state house correspondents when they left the council chamber of the presidential villa at the end of the meeting. Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and […]

The post Meeting between Buhari, APC governors rounds off in deadlock appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.