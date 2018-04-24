Melania Trump’s Massive White Hat Sparks Comments — Nigeria Today

Melania Trump’s Massive White Hat Sparks Comments

The White House was awash in pomp and pageantry on Tuesday as President Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron during his first official state visit.

The two world leaders, joined by their spouses, met on the White House’s South Lawn, surrounded by roughly 500 members of the U.S. military and dozens of government officials.

Both Macron’s wife, Brigitte, and First Lady Melania Trump wore white during the morning ceremony.

The First lady stole the show with a wide-brimmed white hat that some on social media compared to Joan Collin’s Alexis Carrington Colby character on “Dynasty” and others compared to Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope character on “Scandal.”

“Melania Trump is hardcore channeling Olivia Pope in that outfit. I wonder what she’s trying to say with that white hat…” tweeted Suzie Storey.

Trump and Macron are scheduled to sit down for private talks covering several topics, including the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

The pageantry of Macron’s official state visit, the first of the Trump presidency, culminates Tuesday night with a lavish state dinner at the White House.

About 150 guests are expected to dine on rack of lamb and nectarine tart and enjoy an after-dinner performance by the Washington National Opera.

Monday night was more relaxed, featuring a helicopter tour of Washington landmarks and a trip to the Potomac River home of George Washington with their wives for dinner.

Trump said the “wonderful friendship” he has developed with Macron is a testament to two nations’ enduring alliance. Trump also thanked Macron for his “steadfast partnership” in responding to the recent chemical attack in Syria.

