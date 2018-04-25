Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack – Vanguard
Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack
In the wake of the arrest by the police of Senator Dino Melaye, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried what it described as “relentless assault” against the Senate. The party made the condemnation in a statement by its National …
