 Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

In the wake of the arrest by the police of Senator Dino Melaye, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried what it described as  “relentless assault” against the Senate. The party made the condemnation  in a statement by its National  Publicity Secretary,  Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday. In what appeared to be a sweeping generalisation, Ologbondiyan claimed  the leadership of the Senate and elected senators were being harassed, arrested, detained and even arraigned on trumped-up charges for holding opinion divergent to that of the executive arm.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.