Melaye: Senate summons IGP, storms National Hospital — Nigeria Today

Melaye: Senate summons IGP, storms National Hospital
…Senator is in stable condition – Saraki
Irked by the ordeal Senator Dino Melaye,
APC Kogi West, is passing through in the
hands of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF over
his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful
possession of prohibited firearms, the Senate
yesterday summoned the Inspector -General
of Police, Ibrahim Idris to appear before it in
plenary today.
The upper legislative chamber also
adjourned its sitting for a sympathy visit to the
embattled senator at the National Hospital,
Abuja just as the Senate President, Dr.
Bukola Saraki confirmed that the embattled
lawmaker is in stable condition of health.
Saraki led over 40 other senators in two
Coaster buses to the hospital around 1.13pm
The resolution to summon the IGP was
sequel to a motion moved to that effect by
Senator Sam Anyanwu, PDP Imo East.
Senator Anyanwu in the motion anchored
on orders 14 and 15 of the Senate standing
rules said the treatment being meted to
Senator Melaye by the Police on alleged illegal
possession of ammunition, was an affront to
democracy since the said matter was already
in court.
“All of us as Senators are demeaned by the
way Senator Melaye is being handled by the
Police since Tuesday morning when he made
himself available for arrest.
“It would be very wrong for us to allow
things continue this way. The Inspector
General of the Police must be summoned to
explain why a serving Senator is being treated
like a common criminal,” he said.
Appearance of IGP before the Senate in
plenary today is fixed for 11am as directed by
the Senate President, who in his remarks on
the motion disclosed that all efforts made by
him to get across to the police chief proved
abortive for over 48 hours.
“This action is a threat to democracy. This is
not what we should be spending our energy
on. I have not been able to reach the IGP since
Tuesday morning as regards Senator Melaye’s
arrest by the Police. To me the IGP’s action is
an act of disrespect to this institution. This
kind of attitude must stop,” he said.
Earlier before Saraki’s remarks, Senators
like Chukwuka Utazi, PDP Enugu North, Isa
Misau, APC Bauchi Central, Shehu Sani, APC
Kaduna Central, Ubali Shittu, APC Jigawa
North East, Ibrahim Gobir, APC Sokoto East,
Mao Ohuanbunwa, PDP Abia North, etc, in
their contributions lampooned the executive
for not following due process over the matter.
Specifically, Senator Shehu in his
contribution said; “It is a systematic pattern
of violating fundamental human rights in
the country. We have seen an increasing rage
toward a totalitarian state, court orders are
violated and onslaught against democratic
institutions and also a clear breach and
consistent erosion of our democratic values.
“Whatever you do in the course of
application of the levers of power, there will
always be karma for it.
“What we saw about Dino Melaye, is not
going to be the history of Dino Melaye, it is
going to be history of Nigeria’s democracy, it
is going to be the history of the 8th National
Assembly and it is going to be the history of
the government in power today.
“If you use the levers of power to prosecute
people, frame people, to intimidate and jail
people, you should understand that life after
power is longer than life in power”
However, Senators Abdullahi Adamu,
APC Nasarawa West, and Oluremi Tinubu,
APC Lagos Central, in their contributions,
cautioned against confrontational
submissions by Senators.
According to them, what Melaye needs now
is how to get out of his present predicament
and not using his ordeal to attack another arm
of government.
“In moments like this, it is not a matter of
what he did or didn’t do on the floor of this
hallowed chamber.
“I think the issue is how we get him out of
the situation he is in. The emphasis now is
what we can do as colleagues to bring him
out of this present predicament he is now in.
“The outpouring of confrontational
languages does not help us in this situation.
Here we are in the immunity of this chamber,
you say the things that have been said. It does
not help the situation now,” Senator Adamu
said.
Similarly Senator Tinubu in a call for caution
over the matter said; “If we are talking about a
particular issue we should stay with it. When
we begin to bring a government that a lot of
people supported to be here to use whatever
happened as to implicate the government, I
think I’m against that.
“Immediately Omo-Agege was led away
from here, the sanctity of this place was taken
away.”
Meanwhile the Senate President, Dr.
Bukola Saraki and eight other senators were
allowed to see Senator Melaye on his sick
bed yesterday at the Trauma Centre of the
National Hospital.
Saraki after the visit disclosed to newsmen
after he led over 40 senators to visit one of
their colleagues, said Senator Dino Melaye
is in stable condition and not on handcuff as
being speculated.
The senate president thanked the
management and staff of the National
Hospital for what they have done so far.
It would be recalled that Senator Melaye,
who sustained injury during his arrest by
security operatives on Tuesday, was earlier
taken to the Zankli Hospital, Abuja before he
was later transferred to National Hospital for
treatment by men of the Nigeria Police.
