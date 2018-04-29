Melaye's recall: INEC releases results for verification of voters — Nigeria Today

Melaye’s recall: INEC releases results for verification of voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission Sunday said there was no constitutional basis to proceed with the recall of Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) from the Nigerian Senate after the verification of his constituents was marred by low turnout.

Only 5.34 percent of the total number of registered voters in the constituency were verified during an exercise held on Saturday. The figure falls short of the requirement that would have led to a referendum to recall the senator.

Kogi West senatorial district covers seven local government areas and has about 351, 146 registered voters. But only 17, 792 voters were verified according to the figures released by INEC.

“The verified signatures is 5.34% of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum,” said Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, who oversaw the process in Kogi.

