 Melaye’s recall: Low turnout for signatures verification — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Melaye’s recall: Low turnout for signatures verification

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Friday Idachaba The verification exercise as part of processes for the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District began peacefully on Saturday, but with low turnout. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the exercise, which started at 8.00 a.m. in the two local governments reports that less than […]

The post Melaye’s recall: Low turnout for signatures verification appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.