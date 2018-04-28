 Melaye’s recall: Setback as Verification Exercise witness low turnout — Nigeria Today
Melaye’s recall: Setback as Verification Exercise witness low turnout

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja Embattled Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) must have heaved a sigh of relief from his running battle with the security agencies and at the political front, as an attempt to recall him met a procedural brick wall today. The assumed petitioners from his constituency, failed to confirm their signatures in a verification exercise conducted in the Senatorial District by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. In Lokoja the State Capital and all over Kogi West, the exercise witnessed a major setback as a result of low turnout of petitioners, apathy and rampant allegations of signature forgery.

