Memories of memories, and the truth: The Winnie Mandela narratives - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Memories of memories, and the truth: The Winnie Mandela narratives – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Memories of memories, and the truth: The Winnie Mandela narratives
Times LIVE
The furious narrative and counternarrative on the consequential life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela drew to mind the words of another novelist who also, in his own country's struggle for freedom, moved from protest to power. This article is reserved for …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!