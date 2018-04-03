Men Shouldn't Be Allowed To Bathe Their Daughters, we are all mad – Facebook user - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Men Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Bathe Their Daughters, we are all mad – Facebook user – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Men Shouldn't Be Allowed To Bathe Their Daughters, we are all mad – Facebook user

Information Nigeria

My husband has always bathed my kids from when they were newborn. My daughter inclusive. She is now 20 months old and she adores her dad. Slap him or hug him and she will go commando on you. She loves him like that and till date, she will rather get …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

