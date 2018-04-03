Men Shouldn't Be Allowed To Bathe Their Daughters, we are all mad – Facebook user - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Men Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Bathe Their Daughters, we are all mad – Facebook user – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Men Shouldn't Be Allowed To Bathe Their Daughters, we are all mad – Facebook user
Information Nigeria
My husband has always bathed my kids from when they were newborn. My daughter inclusive. She is now 20 months old and she adores her dad. Slap him or hug him and she will go commando on you. She loves him like that and till date, she will rather get …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!