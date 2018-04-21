Menezes wins Tombim tennis open - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Menezes wins Tombim tennis open – The Eagle Online
Menezes wins Tombim tennis open
The Eagle Online
The match which lasted one hour and 10 minutes had Menezes dominating almost in both serves and smashes. By The Eagle Online On Apr 21, 2018. Share. Brazilian Jaoa Menezes on Saturday beat Swede Eriksson Markus 6-2 6-4 to win the 2018 International …
