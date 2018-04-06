Mental illness: Housewife quits 5-year-old marriage — Nigeria Today

Mental illness: Housewife quits 5-year-old marriage

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, on Friday, dissolved a five-year-old marriage between Victoria Akinyemi and her mentally ill husband, Dare Akinyemi. Victoria approached the court for the dissolution of the marriage, alleging that she could no longer cope with the state of her husband’s mental illness. The petitioner told the court that living together […]

The post Mental illness: Housewife quits 5-year-old marriage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

