Mentally Challenged Man With HIV Commits Suicide – Tired Of Taking ARVs — Nigeria Today

Mentally Challenged Man With HIV Commits Suicide – Tired Of Taking ARVs

A ‘mentally challenged’ lupane man who is also contracted with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday due to the mental toll of taking neuroleptic and Anti-Retroviral Drugs (ARVs) on an everyday basis.

The 51-year-old man – name withheld to protect the identity of his wife – who resided at Mavikane near Gomoza region in Zimbabwe before his death was believed to have suicidal tendencies and would regularly threaten to kill himself saying he was tired of regularly swallowing pills.

Chronicle, a local media house in Zimbabwe, reports that he allegedly hung himself in his own home, in the absence of his wife who had traveled to Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Mr Mika Ngwenya, his brother, found him helplessly dangling from the roof around 6.30AM.

Mr Ngwenya said he was shocked when he went to check on his brother only to find his lifeless body hanging on the roof.

“His wife left for Bulawayo around 5AM and told me to check on him. I went there around 6.30AM and was shocked when I saw him already dead,”

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Province Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she was yet to receive the report from the wife of the deceased.

