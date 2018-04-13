Mercedes’ new subscription service lets you drive a luxury car without buying — Nigeria Today

Mercedes’ new subscription service lets you drive a luxury car without buying

Mercedes-Benz Collection is a subscription-service pilot launching in Nashville and Philadelphia in June. Customers will get access to a choice of Mercedes vehicles for a single monthly fee.

The post Mercedes’ new subscription service lets you drive a luxury car without buying appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

