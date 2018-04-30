 Merck Foundation connects Africa to Asia to build the Cancer and Fertility Care capacity in the two continents — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Merck Foundation connects Africa to Asia to build the Cancer and Fertility Care capacity in the two continents

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, commits to building Cancer care capacity in Africa and Asia through its partnership with India. This initiative is a part of Merck Foundation’s ‘Merck Cancer Access Program’ that has been initiated by the Merck Foundation to increase the limited number of oncologists across Africa. The Foundation […]

The post Merck Foundation connects Africa to Asia to build the Cancer and Fertility Care capacity in the two continents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.