Mercy Aigbe celebrates one year separation from her abusive husband — Nigeria Today

Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram account to celebrate one year of her marriage crash.
The star actress has moved on fast and as by far progressed far more than expected
The mother of two who recently left the country for London with her kids for a vacation wrote;
A year! Thank you Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing and for strength….. You are worthy to be praised #amazon#victor#beautyforashes#mercified
It may be recalled that Mercy Aigbe walked away from the marriage of seven years after being repeatedly abused by husband, Mr Lanre Gentry.
Her estranged husband has since been silent for some time on social media save for a recent shade he threw at Mercy while posting a congratulatory message to the newly wedded actor, Gabriel Afolayan
