Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveiled as the New Brand Ambassador for Building Materials Manufacturer Virony Nigeria Ltd — Nigeria Today

Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveiled as the New Brand Ambassador for Building Materials Manufacturer Virony Nigeria Ltd

Virony Nigeria Limited has appointed ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Brand Ambassador, in its bid to further deepen its market presence and share. The leading manufacturer of building materials, sanitary wares, daily necessities and household supplies noted that using the Nollywood actress as the face of its products was based on her personality, values and influence among young mothers.

President, Virony Nigeria Limited, Vicky Cao, while presenting Mercy Johnson-Okorie to the press, in Lagos on Thursday said: “it is also a testimony to the fact that Mercy Johnson-Okojie is an exciting personality who embodies the strength of the African Woman”. Also, being a celebrity, she said “Mercy Johnson-Okorie is a home-maker who recognizes the importance of the wellbeing of the family. Her ambassadorial role will see her become the face of Virony Diapers and Detergent for the next two years”.

Describing the union as a great match between Virony and Mercy Johnson-Okorie, she said there are lots of good things in common, such as good reputation, special care to the society, respect every single works and product, positive influence in public and so on.

According to her, Virony which was established in 1994, focusing on quality control and brand reputation, with years of dedication and efforts, has become the symbol of high-quality products in Nigeria with majority market share.

“Following up the national strategy “One belt, One road”, on Thursday, July 5th, 2015, the first environmental friendly overseas manufacturing base of detergent was operated successfully in Lagos, Nigeria. Later on, the manufacturing base for baby diapers was set up in Nigeria as well”, she said. She also hinted that a 205-acre industrial park is expected to be erected soon in Sagamu, Ogun State where more than five factories will be built soon, including sanitary wares, pipelines, hardwares, doors, ceramics to mention a few.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

The post Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveiled as the New Brand Ambassador for Building Materials Manufacturer Virony Nigeria Ltd appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

