Merger mania whips up $120bn of tie-ups in just one day - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

Merger mania whips up $120bn of tie-ups in just one day – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Merger mania whips up $120bn of tie-ups in just one day
Financial Times
The feverish tide of takeover activity accelerated on Monday as companies confirmed more than $120bn of tie-ups, including transformational deals in the telecoms, energy and retail industries on both sides of the Atlantic. A total of a dozen …
Sainsbury's to top Britain's Tesco with $10 billion swoop on Walmart's Asda
European stocks inch higher on 'Merger Monday'; Sainsbury rallies
Now on Offer at the Supermarket: Freshly Squeezed Suppliers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!