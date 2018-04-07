Messi equals Ronaldinho's free-kick record with latest stunner - Goal India — Nigeria Today

Messi equals Ronaldinho’s free-kick record with latest stunner – Goal India
Goal India
Messi equals Ronaldinho's free-kick record with latest stunner
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has equalled a La Liga record previously held by former team-mate Ronaldinho with his latest jaw-dropping free kick. The Argentine has been lethal from dead-ball situations in 2018, scoring six in all competitions since the …
