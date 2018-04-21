Messi gives approval to Salah swap deal involving £120m Barca star - Teamtalk.com — Nigeria Today

Messi gives approval to Salah swap deal involving £120m Barca star – Teamtalk.com
|
Teamtalk.com
|
Messi gives approval to Salah swap deal involving £120m Barca star
Teamtalk.com
Barcelona are plotting a sensational swap deal as part of a bid to bring Liverpool star Mo Salah to the Nou Camp, a report claims. According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Barca are looking at sending Ousmane Dembele to Anfield as part of a deal for …
Barcelona news: Lionel Messi takes action to stop Samuel Umtiti joining Real Madrid
Barcelona ace Lionel Messi holds key to star snubbing Real Madrid – Spanish media
Barcelona eye audacious swap deal for Salah, hands Real Madrid boost for €100m target
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!