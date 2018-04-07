Messi Hits 45th Career Hattrick — Nigeria Today

Messi Hits 45th Career Hattrick
Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi hit three goals against Leganes on Saturday night for his 45th career hattrick for club and country. The 30-year-old has also scored 12 goals in his last nine appearances for the club. For his first goal, Messi scored a superb free-kick goal from his favourite left-hand side of the pitch, his […]
