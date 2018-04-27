Messi is unstoppable, we have to beat Croatia, Iceland- Ndidi — Nigeria Today

Messi is unstoppable, we have to beat Croatia, Iceland- Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has admitted that Nigeria will find it difficult to beat Argentina when both countries face off at the World Cup on June 26 because the South Americans have the best player on the planet, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The Super Eagles kickoff their sixth World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 16 before another intriguing clash against tournament dark horses Iceland six days later, and the Foxes current Young Player of the Year has stressed that they have to pick up wins in the first two games or know their last sixteen fate before battling Argentina.

”Argentina team is very good, for me I will say Messi is unstoppable. He is the best player in the world.

”We just have to try and win, give it all in our first two games before we face Argentina.”

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel says they are not traveling to Russia just to make up the numbers but to make history, which means they are targeting at least a place in the semifinals of the World Cup.

”I think we are in a group where we can do something. It depends on our preparations and how much we want it, not just we have qualified let’s just go and play the World Cup.

”We want to make history, we want to do well. We want to make sure we go there believing we can beat Argentina, Croatia and Iceland,” added Mikel.

The Super Eagles will face Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic in friendlies before their trip to Russia for this summer’s football festival.

