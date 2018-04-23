Messi overtakes Ronaldo on footballers' rich-list - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Messi overtakes Ronaldo on footballers’ rich-list – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Messi overtakes Ronaldo on footballers' rich-list
Vanguard
LIONEL Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football while Jose Mourinho tops the managers' chart, according to France Football magazine. Ronaldo and Messi. The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for …
